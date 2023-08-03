£20m midfielder linked with Liverpool ‘reluctant to sign’ new deal at PL club

Liverpool are currently looking to sign new midfielders following Jordan Henderson’s Anfield exit.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Romeo Lavia and Andre Trindade in recent weeks.

However, they’re not the only names doing the rounds in terms of Liverpool transfer speculation.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

This one here goes back a little further, but there has been an interesting development that could benefit the Reds.

Liverpool World reported back in May that the Reds were linked with the Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze.

As well as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur were apparently eyeing the 25-year-old.

Palace signed Eze back in 2020 from QPR for a reported £16million fee up front that could rise up to £20million.

He has done well at the London club, registering 15 goals and 11 assists from 93 competitive outings.

Now, talkSPORT has reported that Palace have offered Eze a new contract, but he’s showing a ‘reluctance to sign’.

His contract has two more years to run, so it’s not like the Eagles have to sell this year or risk losing him for free soon.

Nonetheless, Eze is a top player and clubs are bound to be circling, particularly in wake of this report.

‘Ability to change the game’

Eze is certainly a decent shout for Liverpool. He’s an incredibly talented, versatile and Premier League-proven player.

At 25, he’s got plenty of years ahead of him, but also has a lot of experience, which would benefit Liverpool.

Eze has earned rave reviews, including from Geoff Cameron, one of his former teammates.

He told talkSPORT that the Three Lions ace “100 percent” has what it takes to shine at a top club.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“[Eze] goes at his own beat and he’s smooth, silky, sharp and kind of graceful at the same time,” he said. “He has this ability to change the game.

“For me, I think he’ll get there [to a top club], 100 percent.

“It’s just [about] time, experience, more games under his belt, more opportunities to show his ability and [to] bang in more goals. He has it.

“Can he do it consistently every game and be that impactful? I believe he can and you’ll see it.”

Cameron also recalled how former teammate Jack Butland said Eze was so talented it’s “a joke”.