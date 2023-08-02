£20m ‘complete forward’ on Arsenal radar to make decision on his future

Arsenal have been linked with Santos star Marcos Leonardo in recent weeks.

In July, FT reported that the Gunners have sent scouts out to check out the Brazil youth international.

The article also claimed that Arsenal are ‘weighing up’ whether to make a move for Leonardo.

Photo by Buda Mendes – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Now, a report has emerged claiming the 20-year-old will be making a decision on his future shortly.

However, this seemingly imminent decision does not involve Arsenal, but rather, Roma.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Leonardo’s camp will make a decision over a Giallorossi move today.

As per the article – and Transfermarkt – the Brazilian transfer window shuts today.

Obviously Arsenal may well have got everything ready to make a late swoop under the radar.

However, the two most plausible options are: Leonardo joins Roma, or Leonardo stays at Santos.

Our view

This certainly looked like a good lead for Arsenal.

Leonardo is a great player and the Gunners have extensive knowledge of the Brazilian market.

The 20-year-old has scored an impressive 14 goals and four assists in 30 appearances in 2023.

What’s remarkable is that Leonardo has not long turned 20, but already has close to 150 appearances for Santos.

He has made 149 outings for the Brazilian giants, registering 47 goals and 11 assists.

In terms of price tag, FT claimed that a fee of around £20million could be enough to sign Leonardo.

This is despite his reported €100million (£86million) release clause.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Leonardo has earned comparisons to Neymar and, as per Football Talent Scout, has also been likened to Radamel Falcao.

The scouting outlet deemed him a ‘complete forward’ with a 9 out of 10 potential rating.

If Leonardo doesn’t join Roma, then Arsenal should certainly look to him in January, which is Brazil’s end-of-season window.