£200m bid now expected in the next 48 hours as Mo Salah future hangs in the balance

Despite dismissing the rumours of a Mo Salah move to Saudi Arabia this weekend, it seems Liverpool still have a fight on their hands.

With the transfer window in the Middle East staying open until Thursday, there is a chance Al-Ittihad come back with another bid for Salah. This, despite seeing a £150m effort rejected already.

And according to the latest information from the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential letter, a bid in the region of £200m is being eyed up.

Al-Ittihad to bid £200m for Mo Salah in the next 48 hours

According to the information in the Mail’s latest edit, Salah’s future is very much still open for debate.

And there are apparently mixed feelings from Saudi on the matter, with some wanting to push right to the deadline, while others believe parking things might be the best option for now.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“However, the Saudis will push their offer towards £200million over the next 48 hours in the belief Salah (above) would be open to joining AL ITTIHAD,” the Mail writes.

“Their deadline is on Thursday and some within the Saudi camp say they may draw a line and switch targets if there is no semblance of joy by Tuesday. But others insist they will push to the end.”

Liverpool have remained firm in their response to the Saudi money men for now. However, should a bid hit £200m, then it would be hard to turn down.

Not that there’s pressure on Salah really. He can do as he pleases and if he wants the move, then he’ll start making noises no doubt.

However, for Liverpool and English football, it feels big for them to keep rejecting the bids coming in here.

If Salah does move now, it will just show that money does talk above everything and it will encourage the Saudi Pro League to come back for more PL stars in the future. If they can get Salah, then they can get pretty much anyone.

Liverpool, then, have the whole of the English league watching them really.