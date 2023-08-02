Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is now once again willing to sell or loan midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

That’s according to a fresh report in the Mail Online who mention Ndombele’s name on a list of players Postecoglou has approved for departure.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Also on the list are Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, and Davinson Sanchez.

And given how Spurs are shaping up in pre-season it’s not really a surprise to see any of those names suggested for an exit.

The only surprise comes in the form of the inconsistencies in reports over how Postecoglou sees Ndombele’s future at the club.

It was yesterday reported by Journalist Ryan Taylor that Tottenham were in fact planning to keep and not sell Ndombele this season.

It may be the case that the club are yet to make a conclusion on the £200k-a-week midfielder who has recently returned from an injury.

Ndombele’s future is one of several key decisions that Daniel Levy and Postecoglou need to make this summer.

Tottenham could now seek to sell Ndombele this summer

You would doubt Daniel Levy is being afforded too much time to rest in North London right now.

Whilst juggling Harry Kane’s future, considering possible replacements and looking for other new signings, he also has to organise several departures.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs are left with a squad in the legacy of previous manager Antonio Conte.

And in order to adjust to a very different tactical brief under Postecoglou, Tottenham may need to sell players such as Ndombele.

Spurs probably won’t need the abundance of wing-backs currently at the club, hence Perisic and Sessegnon being available.

The side will need a different profile of centre-back – a lot has changed since Conte’s 3-4-3.

And if reports that Tottenham are willing to sell these players are true, then they could raise significant funds, especially from Ndombele.

The 26-year-old was useful on loan at Serie A champions Napoli and has some of his best years ahead of him.