£200k-a-week Arsenal player has injured himself ahead of facing Manchester United

Arsenal take on Manchester United tomorrow in one of the showpiece fixtures of the Premier League calendar.

The Gunners will be hoping to bounce back after drawing 2-2 with Fulham last weekend and a win against Manchester United will always go down well.

However, it seems they might have to do it with a bit of a handicap, with news emerging that Thomas Partey is apparently injured.

Thomas Partey injured for Arsenal ahead of Manchester United

According to a statement by the Ghana FA, Partey has been left out of their upcoming internationals due to injury.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The statement from the Ghanaian FA claims the following:

“Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury. According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while, however the Black Stars medical teams is monitoring the situation.”

As yet, there is no confirmation from Arsenal that Partey will indeed miss the clash with Manchester United.

However, it doesn’t bode well, given the announcement from Ghana today.

Partey injury could be a blessing for Arsenal

Given Mikel Arteta has been using him as a full-back and in the main, it just hasn’t looked like working, this might be a blessing in disguise for the Gunners.

If the £200k-a-week Partey is injured, then it is likely to mean we see Ben White back where he played for most of last season.

Of course, nobody wants to see a player injured and Arsenal fans will be keen to see the midfielder back quickly if he is out again.

However, in terms of tomorrow’s clash with United, it might actually help proceedings.