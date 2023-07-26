Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr stunned the crowd in an open training session with an incredible goal.

In a video shared by Tottenham on YouTube, Ange Postecoglou’s side were put through their paces in a double session.

The second of those two sessions was played in front of thousands of fans in Singapore.

After a cancelled friendly against Leicester City, Postecoglou would have been desperate to keep the intensity up in training.

He’s not got long to implement his ideas and tactics with the squad.

His job is made even more tricky by the fact he’s working with a squad that’s likely much larger than he would want.

It makes sense for Postecoglou to cast an eye across as many options as possible, even those that were surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte.

One player who didn’t get much of a chance under the Italian is Pape Matar Sarr.

Postecoglou has already admitted he’s been impressed by the 20-year-old.

Sarr showed off his ability in front of goal during training with an incredible strike yesterday.

He’s yet to score for Spurs but did find the back of the net three times for Metz before moving to North London.

Sarr scores incredible goal in training

In the video shared by Tottenham, the players are working on some unopposed attacking drills.

Players were delivering low crosses into the box for players to shoot first time.

Pedro Porro was running down the right wing and played a pass into Sarr.

The Senegalese international smashed the ball past Guglielmo Vicario in goal, with the ball cannoning in via the underside of the bar.

A large came from the watching fans as they admired the 20-year-old’s strike.

Postecoglou handed Sarr a start in their friendly against Lion City Sailors in Singapore.

He was playing in the box-to-box role in front of Yves Bissouma but less advanced than James Maddison.

It’s the sort of position that will see a player arrive late to attacks and float on the edge of the box.

Sarr showed with his goal in training that he can score from these areas.

That’s not the primary focus of his role, but it would be a nice bonus if he could chip in with the odd goal.