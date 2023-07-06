Tottenham Hotspur youngster Nile John was training with the first-team yesterday and he seems to have impressed Ange Postecoglou’s coaches.

John was spotted amongst the Tottenham players in a video on Spurs Play.

Postecoglou officially started work at Hotspur Way over the weekend as he prepares for his debut season at Spurs.

The Aussie boss is mainly working with Tottenham’s fringe players at the moment, with the internationals set to return next week.

He will get a decent opportunity to assess his current squad over the coming days and even take a closer look at some of the youngsters coming through the academy set-up.

And Nile John seems to have impressed Tottenham’s coaches.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

John impresses Tottenham coaches

The Tottenham players were involved in a game of rondo and John stood out in the video posted on Spurs Play.

Despite not receiving the ball instantly, John’s movement impressed one of the Tottenham coaches.

“Well done! Good movement, Nile,” one coach could be heard shouting.

John has already made a couple of appearances for Tottenham but is yet to establish himself as a first-team player.

He made his debut for the club in the Europa League during the 2020-21 campaign before making another appearance in the Europa Conference League qualifiers the next season.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The English midfielder was ever-present for the Under-21s side last year, netting three times in the Premier League 2.

It seems unlikely that John will get an opportunity this season given Postecoglou’s current options in midfield. But it will only benefit the youngster to be training with the first-team during pre-season.

With Spurs looking to improve their squad this summer, it may be the right time for John to head out on loan to gain some valuable first-team experience.