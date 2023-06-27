20-year-old now confirms he’s leaving Tottenham on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Romaine Mundle has confirmed in a post on Instagram that he will be leaving the club this summer.

Spurs are about to begin a new era under Ange Postecoglou, and it is a really exciting time for everyone at the club. It’s a fresh start for all the senior players, while youngsters should look forward to getting an opportunity.

Mundle is one of Tottenham’s most exciting young players, but he has announced he will not be sticking around to work with Postecoglou.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Romaine Mundle confirms he’s leaving Tottenham

Tottenham have a number of talented youngsters in their academy, but they all seem to leave the club before they get an opportunity.

Dilan Markanday was one such player who decided to quit Spurs last year, and Romaine Mundle, who is another hugely exciting talent, is about to do the same.

The 20-year-old has been at Tottenham since he was a kid. He came through the ranks at the academy and was even on the senior bench on a few occasions.

However, he never got to make his debut for Tottenham, and he will be leaving the club as a result now.

He wrote in his Instagram post: “After an incredible 15 years at my boyhood club, the time has come to close this chapter.

“I am eternally grateful to everyone that has supported me throughout my journey at Tottenham; from the coaches and club staff to my fantastic teammates. Thank you for everything @spursofficial and I wish the club every success in the future!”

He’s moving to Belgium

Mundle was certainly not out of options when he was thinking of leaving Tottenham.

The young winger, in the end, decided the best move for his career is to head abroad, and Belgian side Standard Liège have snapped him up.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Mundle has already undergone a medical there and all that’s left now is for him to put pen to paper.

Tottenham will, however, receive compensation from the Belgian side.