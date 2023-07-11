20-year-old Liverpool youngster Jurgen Klopp loves called up to first-team training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called up young midfielder Tyler Morton to train with the first team in pre-season.

Morton took to Instagram to share a picture of him alongside the boss as he gets ready for next season.

It’s set to be a huge campaign at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp looks to lead Liverpool back into the Champions League.

Missing out on top four last season was a big blow, although performances drastically improved towards the end of the campaign.

Liverpool have already been active in the transfer market addressing some of the issues from last season.

Alexis Mac Allister has arrived from Brighton and should slot nicely into midfield.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai is a really exciting talent too and could play in a variety of attacking positions or as a central playmaker.

One player who might be slightly concerned about the number of players being recruited in midfield is Tyler Morton.

The 20-year-old spent last season out on loan with Blackburn Rovers and had a very strong campaign.

Klopp has now called Morton up to first-team training and will have to quickly decide his plans for the youngster ahead of next season.

Klopp calls Morton up to first-team training

Morton posted a picture of himself with Klopp on his Instagram story alongside the caption, “Back to it.”

Klopp has made it clear he’s a big fan of the young midfielder.

Morton has already played in the Champions League for Liverpool and after their 2-0 win against AC Milan in 2021, Klopp said: “I don’t want to make his life any more complicated than it is already, playing at such a young age for a club like Liverpool in a game like this with a performance like this.

“I think we should all calm down but it was really good tonight and a big pleasure to watch the boy playing.

“The football brain he showed tonight was absolutely exceptional.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Despite the call-up to first-team training, it’s hard to see where Morton fits into Klopp’s plans this season.

Alongside the senior players at his disposal, he’s also got to try and find minutes for Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

It would make sense to find Morton another loan move, but eventually, he’ll need to find a club that’s willing to regularly start him.

Whether that’s Liverpool or elsewhere is yet to be seen.