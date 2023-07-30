20-year-old Arsenal player now likely to leave on loan, he’s had a ‘meteoric rise’

Arsenal are likely to send 20-year-old academy star Mika Biereth out on loan this season

That’s according to journalist Jeorge Bird who said a loan seems most likely for the Danish striker.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Bird, who is an expert on Arsenal’s academy sides, shared the update on Twitter.

Bird said: “Mika Biereth has now been at Arsenal for two years, so he is eligible to be called up in the Champions League.

“At the moment, however, a loan move seems more likely.”

Biereth, who joined Arsenal in 2021 from Fulham’s academy, has been excellent for Arsenal’s youth teams thus far.

The striker has scored 11 goals in 24 Premier League 2 games and looked equally impressive for the under-18s side: 23 goals in 33 games.

There had been some hoping that might translate into first team chances this year, especially on Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

However, Arsenal already have a stacked striking department and only their most elite academy graduate, Amario Cozier-Duberry, travelled.

Therefore it did make sense for Arsenal’s Biereth to remain in London Colney, especially if a loan move was in mind.

Biereth likely to leave Arsenal on loan this summer

If Biereth leaves Arsenal on loan this summer it won’t be his first spell away from the club.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Eredivisie with RKC Waalwijk.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Quite the step up from Premier League 2 football, Biereth only managed two goals in 12 league games – another indicator of why he’s not ready for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, Biereth does seem well-equipped to leave Arsenal on another European loan.

It remains to be seen which clubs will become an option for Arsenal’s striker who has enjoyed a ‘meteoric rise’.

But you would think another crack at the Eredivisie or a similar level of football would be a good test.

The jury is still out on whether Biereth will ever be ready for Arsenal’s first team but it is clear that the club will continue to give him every chance.