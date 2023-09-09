£19m West Ham player’s performance for his country has now given David Moyes a selection headache – TBR View

One West Ham player lost his place in the starting lineup in their last match but his performance on international duty will now give David Moyes a selection headache.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek has been a top player for West Ham and no doubt he has been a Moyes favourite over the years.

Despite the £19million signing being a key player for the Hammers team, new signings Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have come in and this saw Soucek benched last weekend in the Premier League for the first time since February 4th 2023.

Of course this it will now be a worry for the Czech Republic international that he could remain on the bench for the foreseeable following impressive performances from Alvarez and Ward-Prowse in the Premier League.

Tomas Soucek impresses on international durty

His latest performance playing for the Czech Republic in their 1-1 draw against Albania showed that he still definitely has a lot to give and no doubt he has now given Moyes a selection headache.

The match ended 1-1 but Soucek was a key player as he managed to pick up an assists and also pick up the best rating of the game, 8.1, via SofaScore.

The midfielder was impressive in both attack and defence. The point was crucial as it saw his country stay in first place in their UEFA European Qualifying group.

With Soucek definitely being a favourite for Moyes over the years and being very impressive in his first match after being dropped by West Ham, there is a big decision for the Scottish manager to make.

With matches in the Premier League for the Hammers against Liverpool and Manchester City, life couldn’t be any tougher.

The club have started the season brilliantly, winning three and drawing one of their four games. Now, Moyes needs to pick his best midfield to try and compete with some of the best teams in the division and he would not have expected such a big selection headache in the build-up.