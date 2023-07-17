Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson has been left out of the traveling squad for their pre-season tour of the US next week, just 12 months after leaving Arsenal.

That’s according to The Athletic, who said he will remain at Cobham to concentrate on securing a loan move for the season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hutchinson made the switch to Chelsea from Arsenal’s academy last summer and has predominantly featured for the U21’s since.

The young winger produced plenty of excitement in his displays, particularly with his performance to overcome Leyton Orient in EFL Trophy back in October 2022.

Fans will have been very excited to see the 19-year-old break through to the first team, yet Hutchinson has only made two senior appearances for a combined 49 minutes.

And with Chelsea now looking to loan the winger out for the coming season, it really begs the question of whether his move is going to plan.

Hutchinson rejected Arsenal’s offer to join Chelsea

Omari Hutchinson rejected a contract offer to stay at Arsenal and accepted a significantly higher deal at London rivals Chelsea.

However, finances were not said to be at the heart of the move, instead more opportunities for senior playing time in his preferred positions: right wing and attacking midfield.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And despite being at the club under three different managers, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and now Mauricio Pochettino, he hasn’t had those chances.

With 18-year-old Amario Cozier-Duberry traveling to the US on Arsenal’s pre-season tour, it feels like a story of what could have been.

Hutchinson, a year older than Cozier-Duberry, might not necessarily regret leaving Arsenal, but he may consider that Chelsea wasn’t the best choice for senior minutes.

In his current situation a loan move does make sense, but it would seem he departs with increasing pressure to prove he can make it at Chelsea.

By no means is a long and successful career at Chelsea off the cards, just look at highly-regarded Levi Colwill returning from loan, but it’s fair to say the move isn’t going to plan.

Omari Hutchinson’s plan was to leave Arsenal for immediate first-team chances, and they will likely be away from Stamford Bridge this season.