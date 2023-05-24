19-year-old West Ham player admits he will leave this summer











West Ham United youngster Jamal Baptiste has admitted that he will be leaving the club this summer.

Baptiste’s contract at West Ham is set to expire over the summer and he’s told The Atheltic that he will be seeking out a new challenge.

The youngster made his debut for West Ham nearly two years ago at just 17 years old, but he’s made just one appearance since.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 19-year-old has endured a difficult campaign after struggling with health issues. The Atheltic notes that he was diagnosed with Guillan-Baree syndrome, a condition that affects the nerves, after realising something wasn’t right during pre-season.

Now, after returning to full training, he’s admitted that he will be leaving West Ham before his contract expires over the summer.

Baptiste admits he will leave West Ham

Baptiste opened up about his struggles this season and says he is ready to take the next step in his career.

He said: “When there was big hype on me when I was younger, I wanted to show people that, ‘Yeah, people are saying this for a reason’.

“It was frustrating that I knew what I wanted to do but my body wouldn’t allow me to do it.

“The biggest fear was not knowing if I would play again. I won’t take football for granted moving forward. My first game back was a big relief.

“Playing academy football from 15 to 19 is a long time. I’m ready for first-team football and to take the next step.

“I loved having the opportunity to play for West Ham; I’m a local lad and the club will always have a place in my heart. But I’m ready for the next step in my career and I feel like the best is yet to come.”

Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

”It’s great to hear that Baptiste has received the help required to get his career back on track.

The youngster added that West Ham’s shareholder, David Sullivan, helped him ‘massively’ throughout the campaign by allowing him to see his private doctor.

Baptiste was viewed as a huge prospect at West Ham after making his debut at such a young age in the FA Cup.

While it’s a shame to hear that he will be moving on, it may be the best step for him to start playing regular first-team football.

Show all