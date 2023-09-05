Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine has been called up by Gareth Southgate to train with the senior England squad.

In a video shared by journalist Henry Winter on social media, the 19-year-old can be seen alongside some of the Premier League’s biggest stars.

There’s only a single Tottenham presence currently in the England squad in the form of James Maddison.

After his brilliant start to the season, he’ll be hoping to earn a start against Ukraine in the European Championships qualifier on Saturday.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Kane joins up with the team for the first time since leaving Spurs for Bayern Munich.

While the likes of Fraser Forster and Eric Dier are now out of the picture both at domestic and international level.

Alfie Devine is the surprise addition from Tottenham to England training today.

He’s been called up to the Under-21s for the first time in this international break and has a stellar record for the Young Lions.

Devine has already won the Under-19 European Championships are will want to play a key role for the next age up group over the next two years.

The video shared by Winter shows the squad being put through their paces in a basic warm-up.

Devine is among the group alongside fellow youngsters Lewis Hall and Bashir Humphreys.

Journalist Ian Dennis also confirmed that Callum Wilson, Levi Colwill and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka were missing from the group.

Gareth Southgate’s connection to the younger age groups in the England set-up means that plenty of young stars have been given opportunities to impress in this way.

Devine comes into the international break for England off the back of a match-winning performance away from Tottenham.

Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

He’s joined League One side Port Vale on loan and scored a 99th-minute penalty to beat Oxford United on Saturday.

Joining the senior side for training today is the latest triumph for the highly-rated 19-year-old.

He’ll hope he can add a first appearance at Under-21 level Luxembourg next Monday to cap off a great start to the season.