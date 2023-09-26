£180k-a-week Tottenham player is ready to leave in January, a deal has been agreed

Ivan Perisic is reportedly ready to seal a switch away from Tottenham Hotspur to Hajduk Split in January.

That’s according to Sportske Novosti, with the outlet claiming that ‘everything is agreed’ for Perisic to rejoin his boyhood club.

Perisic was hit with a significant blow last week as Tottenham confirmed the winger had suffered an ACL injury to his right knee.

The 34-year-old looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after playing an important role under Ange Postecoglou during the early stages of the season.

Nevertheless, the Croatian winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs and a return to his homeland.

Indeed, tportal reported earlier his month that Perisic is set to leave Tottenham in January to rejoin Hajduk Split, with Luka Vuskovic moving to North London.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 16-year-old defender has since completed a switch to Tottenham while Perisic has been hit with a long-term injury.

But it seems that Perisic is still set to seal a move away from Spurs this winter.

Perisic ready to leave Tottenham

Sportske Novosti reports that after a deal for Vuskovic has been agreed, Perisic will go the other way in January.

Despite the recent injury news, Hajduk are ready to press ahead with the deal and ‘everything’ has been agreed.

The outlet notes that Spurs are willing to let Perisic leave for free as he will have just six months left on his contract come January.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Perisic has been a reliable creative outlet during his short spell at Spurs and was contributing from the bench in the early stages of this season.

But it’s fair to say the £180,000-a-week winger doesn’t exactly fit the bill for a Postecoglou forward.

Tottenham boast a wealth of attacking options after bringing in Brennan Johnson on deadline day and the Welshman even played off the left-hand side against Arsenal on Sunday.

While it would be a risk to allow Perisic to leave in January, it makes sense for Spurs as it could free up some space in the squad to allow them to sign another forward.