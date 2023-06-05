£180k-a-week Tottenham player could push to leave now, he only joined last year











Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic could push to leave the club this summer.

Perisic only made the switch to Spurs last year as he joined from Inter Milan on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has struggled to make a real impact at Tottenham in what has been an underwhelming campaign for the club.

He’s racked up a total of 12 assists in all competitions during his debut season, the most of any Spurs player, but he’s never seemed fully settled in north London.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, the Croatian was brought in by Antonio Conte last summer after playing under him at Inter. But after the Italian’s departure back in March, it’s led to rumours that Perisic could be open to leaving the club.

Now, Brown has told GiveMeSport that Perisic could end up forcing a move away from Spurs this summer.

Perisic could push to leave

Brown shared an update on Perisic’s future amid claims that he wants to leave Spurs.

“It wouldn’t really surprise me if Spurs decided to cut their losses and let him go,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me either if he was pushing for a move, because I think he’s still quite ambitious and wants to be winning trophies.

“And, let’s face it, Spurs don’t reek of a club that are going to win much in the near future.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

While it’s a shame that Perisic seemingly wants to leave Tottenham just a year after joining, it certainly wouldn’t be the end of the world if he was to depart.

With Ange Postecoglou closing in on a move to Spurs, they are likely to switch to a back-four system ahead of next season.

Perisic mainly operates as a wing-back and at 34, it seems unlikely that he could play as a winger in the Premier League.

The £180,000-a-week man has been a reliable creative outlet for Spurs over the past season, but they will need to be ruthless moving forward and if he wants to leave, they shouldn’t stand in his way.

