Tottenham Hotspur have been hit with a significant injury blow as Ivan Perisic looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham confirmed today that Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee.

Perisic picked up the injury during a non-contact training session and is set to undergo surgery.

The 34-year-old has played an important role under Ange Postecoglou so far this season, despite not starting a single game in the Premier League.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Indeed, the Croatian provided the assist for Richarlison’s equaliser against Sheffield United on Sunday and also played a key role in the build-up to Dejan Kulusevski’s late winner.

Perisic has become an important part of Postecoglou’s squad after being heavily linked with a move away from North London over the summer.

But if the winger is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, he may have already played his last game for Tottenham against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Of course, it remains unclear just how long Perisic is set to spend on the sidelines after picking up a serious knee injury.

But the winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs ahead of the January transfer window.

Indeed, Croatian outlet tportal claimed earlier this month that Perisic is set for a return to his boyhood club Hajduk Split in the winter.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Perisic only signed for Tottenham last summer as he joined on a free transfer after leaving Inter Milan.

The £180,000-a-week star penned a two-year deal at the time meaning his contract is set to expire next summer.

The Daily Mail have already reported that Perisic may have played his last game for Spurs after the injury blow.

It would be a huge shame to see Perisic’s time at Spurs end in such a way after a positive start to the new season.

He didn’t quite hit the heights expected of him last time out under Antonio Conte but he will be a huge miss for Spurs over the coming weeks.