Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Dorrington could come into the first-team set-up this season, with Ange Postecoglou expected to take a closer look at the centre-back.

That’s according to Football.London, with the outlet claiming that Spurs are also set to sign another talented young defender in Ashley Phillips.

Phillips is expected to complete a switch from Blackburn Rovers this week, with Fabrizio Romano claiming Spurs will pay around £3 million for the Englishman.

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy start to the summer window after snapping up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Of course, they are expected to target a first-team centre-back after bringing in Phillips, with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba both heavily linked.

But it would appear Spurs also have high hopes for another young centre-back coming through the ranks at Hotspur Way.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou to take close look at Dorrington

Football.London reports that Postecoglou was expected to take a look at Dorrington this season as a youngster who could make the step up to the first-team.

The outlet notes that the 18-year-old is very highly-rated at Spurs, but it will be ‘interesting’ to see how the signing of Phillips affects his pathway to the first-team.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Dorrington racked up a total of 12 appearances for the Under-21s side last season and it’s fair to say he impressed.

The Englishman is yet to make his debut for Spurs, but has earned two caps for England’s Under-18s.

Of course, Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements at centre-back. Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon are all facing uncertain futures at the club.

But it would be brilliant to see the likes of Dorrington integrated into the squad should a host of senior centre-backs depart as expected.

It’s unlikely that Dorrington will break into Postecoglou’s starting line-up this season, but it will only benefit him to be around the first-team squad.