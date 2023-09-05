18-year-old Newcastle youngster now called up by Gareth Southgate to senior England training – journalist

Newcastle United fans will be over the moon to hear that one of their exciting prospects is now training with the England senior team.

The international break is now here and it is probably a perfect time for Newcastle as they have only managed three points from their first four games.

They have had some tough fixtures and will be happy that they face some easier games on paper after the international break.

Now, one of their summer signings is training with the England first-team after he was just called up by Gareth Southgate.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle youngster called up to senior England training

This summer transfer window, many were excited to see Newcastle pick up exciting prospect Lewis Hall on loan.

He is highly-rated, and the great news for Newcastle is the fact that the loan deal has an obligation to buy Hall at the end of the season. He is so highly-rated that he is now involved in England Senior training after being called up by the Three Lions manager.

Reporter for the BBC Ian Dennis shared the latest. He said: “Lewis Hall and Bashir Humphreys joining England senior squad as Callum Wilson, Bukayo Saka and Levi Colwill not involved in training today.”

Hall is only 18 years-old but showed glimpses of top-quality last season in his nine appearances for Chelsea.

Photo by Chris Booth/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It looks like the Magpies have managed to sign a real gem and the fact that he is involved in England training at such a young age emphasises how high a ceiling he has.

Hopefully the youngster impresses Southgate and gets the chance to be involved in more than just training over the international break.

The player is yet to make his debut for Newcastle yet but with heavy fixture congestion coming up there is no doubt that he will be utilised by Eddie Howe.