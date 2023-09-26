18-year-old Arsenal gem Wilshere has called ‘unplayable’ backed to make squad v Brentford

Arsenal are in League Cup third-round action on Wednesday night, heading to fellow Premier League side Brentford.

The Gunners, fresh from drawing 2-2 in the North London derby, will hope to progress in the cup against a London rival.

With Arsenal having such a busy schedule, Mikel Arteta could well make a number of changes to keep his squad as fresh as possible.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Football.london have written about three Gunners academy talents who could potentially be involved against the Bees in West London.

Kaya Kaynak named Lino Sousa, Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry in his list, backing them to be in with a shout of making the matchday squad.

Cozier-Duberry is the only Arsenal academy player who went on the Gunners’ pre-season tour of the United States this year.

The 18-year-old attacking talent joined Arsenal four years ago from Chettle Court Rangers.

He has gone from strength to strength since and is one of the most exciting prospects in England right now.

Cozier-Duberry registered 12 goals and eight assists for Arsenal’s youth teams last season, mainly playing as a right winger.

He impressed many who watched him and often took part in Arsenal first-team training sessions under the watchful eyes of Mikel Arteta.

‘Very exciting’

Jack Wilshere, who coaches the club’s Under-18s, has also spoken highly of Cozier-Duberry.

Speaking to The Athletic, Wilshere said: “Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him.

“He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“In some moments, he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”

Cozier-Duberry’s contract runs out next summer, and there have been links with the likes of Manchester City.

With that in mind, Arteta could certainly do with making a statement of intent to the player in terms of his pathway to the first team and game time.