£17m Spurs star says he loves training with player Postecoglou hasn’t used this season

Guglielmo Vicario says he owes Hugo Lloris a great deal for the help the Frenchman has given him since he joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Vicario was speaking – in comments posted by Football Daily on X – following his outstanding start to life in North London, in which he has helped Ange Postecoglou’s side go top of the Premier League table.

It was apparent heading into the summer that the time had come for Tottenham to replace Hugo Lloris. He has been an unbelievable servant. However, his form had unfortunately been in decline for some time before the end of last season.

Few football fans in England would have known a great deal about Guglielmo Vicario before the summer. The Italian had only had a couple of years as a number one in Serie A before his switch.

Guglielmo Vicario lauds Hugo Lloris

But Tottenham spent £17 million to sign him in the summer. And that move has proved to be inspired. Vicario appears to be perfect for the way Ange Postecoglou wants his team to play. And he has also produced a handful of stunning saves.

Perhaps surprisingly, Hugo Lloris has remained at Spurs. He failed to secure a move away during the summer. However, Postecoglou is yet to include him in a single squad so far. So it would appear that his departure remains on the cards.

Nevertheless, it seems that Vicario is very grateful to have Lloris still around. The 27-year-old suggested that he has been extremely helpful since his arrival.

“I have to respect Hugo for his big career here at Spurs, and also with France because he achieved a lot of trophies and reached a lot of finals. So big respect for him, he’s a big guy,” he said, as reported by Football Daily.

“He helps me a lot during training. It’s good for me because this is my first year abroad so new culture, new way to play football. The Premier League is different from Italy so it’s a big pleasure for me to train with him. So many, many thank yous for what he’s doing for me.”

Tottenham star continues to make impact behind the scenes

It is a sad way for Lloris’ career at Tottenham to potentially end. He has been so important to the club for more than a decade.

But he deserves plenty of plaudits still if he is helping Vicario improve. He clearly cares so much about Tottenham and seeing the club be successful. And he remains professional even after his time as the number one has come to an end.

He certainly deserves to be remembered as one of the best to do it in the Premier League era.