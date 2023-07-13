17-year-old Tottenham forward spotted in senior training ahead of Australia trip

Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season programme is in full swing as the 2023-24 season draws ever closer.

Spurs have been back in training since the start of the month, though the international players have only just returned.

As per football.london, those who took part in the June international break have been returning over the past few days.

Later this week, Spurs will depart for Australia, jetting off to Perth on July 14 ahead of their first pre-season friendly.

As is often the case, pre-season allows managers to take a good look at fringe players and academy stars too.

On Wednesday, Tottenham’s Twitter account shared a photo of the players working away at Hotspur Way.

In the top-right photo, Spurs academy talent Damola Ajayi can be spotted on the bikes.

The 17-year-old attacking talent, a second-year scholar at Tottenham is on the right-hand side at the end.

‘One the club really like’

As per Lilywhite Rose, Ajayi is continuing to train with the senior team after most of the academy players returned to their age groups.

“He is one the club really like,” Lilywhite Rose added on Twitter.

As per the official Tottenham website, Ajayi was previously at Bromley FC before joining the Spurs academy.

He made two appearances for Tottenham’s Under-18s in 2021-22 while still a schoolboy.

Ajayi became a full-time scholar at Spurs in July last year, and made 31 appearances at youth level last season.

Of those, six of those came in the Under-21 Premier League 2, and two of those came in the EFL Trophy.

The teenager is a versatile player who has turned out in central midfield, No. 10, centre-forward and on both wings.

Ajayi is already playing at a high level and it’s good to see the Spurs senior coaches keeping tabs on him.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

If all goes well, he might even join up with the Tottenham first-team squad on their pre-season tour of Australia.

Spurs have lined up friendlies against West Ham, Leicester City, Lion City Sailors, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.