£16m Liverpool player working really hard to become key for Klopp – journalist

Liverpool have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window as they completely revamped their midfield.

The Reds lost numerous midfielders over the summer, to free transfers and also sales.

In particular, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures risked leaving Liverpool short come September.

Furthermore, the Reds’ failed pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia was a bitter pill to swallow.

However, Liverpool did manage to get four new midfielders in through the door at Anfield.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch are all Reds players now.

Of those, Endo was arguably the most surprising arrival, with virtually no prior speculation before the swoop.

The 30-year-old joined Liverpool just after the Caicedo and Lavia transfer sagas, arriving for a reported £16million from Stuttgart.

Endo has made three appearances so far for the Reds. One was as a starter and two have come off the bench.

Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail has now revealed just how hard the player is working to get up to speed at his new club.

‘Wataru Endo has spent a lot of time in meetings and on the pitch working with Jurgen Klopp at the AXA Training Centre to understand what the manager wants and he has done little wrong so far,’ he wrote.

Our view

Endo joined Liverpool to a somewhat mixed reaction, but he has done fairly well so far. He certainly seems to be putting the effort in.

It’s too early to pass judgement on him, considering he hasn’t even clocked up 90 minutes for the Reds.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

In addition, Endo’s sole Liverpool start came in the Newcastle game, where the Reds were a man down for two thirds of it.

It’s good to hear that he’s putting in a lot of effort in training and in meetings to hopefully become a key squad member for Klopp.