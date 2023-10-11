16-year-old West Ham centre-back is now considered one of the top prospects in the Premier League

Young West Ham United centre-back Ezra Mayers is now considered to be one of the best emerging talents in the Premier League.

16-year-old Mayers was included as West Ham’s representative in The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2023’.

The list details the top 20 prospects for each Premier League side.

Mayers, a left-footed centre back, is said to be a beacon of the progress West Ham’s academy is making once again.

The club’s under-18 side won the FA Youth Cup for the first time in 24 years last season.

And The Guardian credit Mayers for his role describing him as ‘comfortable in possession’ and someone thought to have considerable potential.

Of course, West Ham’s academy has been decorated over the years.

Although he started off at Chelsea, Declan Rice has been the latest success story for the East London club.

Sold for £105m, West Ham will now hope to have more exciting prospects in the pipeline.

18-year-old Divin Mubama has been the latest youngster to make the step into the first team under David Moyes.

And the striker hasn’t looked out of place even on a European stage.

Ezra Mayers could be the next big thing at West Ham

Of course, West Ham have already made an improvement to their centre-back options over the summer.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has come in to provide fresh competition for both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

The latter has had some shaky moments this season, begging the question of whether Mavropanos might be right to come in.

However, given Aguerd’s quality and the levels he can reach, Moyes has kept faith for now.

But given that Angelo Ogbonna and Thilo Kehrer are still waiting on the sidelines, the situation looks very healthy.

And West Ham will be pleased that they don’t need to rush the likes of Mayers into the first-team fold.