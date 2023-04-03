16-year-old Arsenal prospect training with first-team, Mikel Arteta 'really likes' him











Journalist Charles Watts claims that Arsenal prospect Ethan Nwaneri was training with the first-team once again last week.

Arsenal clearly have high hopes for Nwaneri after the 16-year-old made history in the Premier League this season.

He became the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League after coming on as a late substitute against Brentford at just 15-years-old.

Of course, the Gunners are facing a bit of a fight to keep the talented youngster, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly interested in luring him away from the Emirates Stadium.

Now, Watts has shared an update on Nwaneri’s future in north London and revealed that Mikel Arteta ‘really likes’ him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nwaneri training with Arsenal first-team last week

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Watts said that Nwaneri was once again training with the first-team last week, despite the question marks over his future at the club.

“Nwaneri trained with the first-team last week, he was one of the players that Mikel brought up to train with the first-team,” the journalist said.

“Mikel really, really likes him, that’s why he played against Brentford. He gave him his debut and he’s seen a lot of him this season.

“He’s trained with the first-team a lot and Mikel really likes him. But there’s still a chance that he could go, which will obviously be a big blow.

“It’s just the way it is when it comes to under-18s talents before they sign their professional contracts, they are open to getting lured away.”

Watts added that Arsenal ‘really like’ Nwaneri and the club are doing their best to keep him, but that could prove to be ‘tricky’.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Nwaneri looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their academy product.

It would be a surprise to see the youngster leave north London, especially as Mikel Arteta has shown that he will give prospects a chance in the first-team.

Arsenal seems like the ideal place for prospects to develop and learn their trade right now, but much will depend on whether or not Nwaneri feels he has a better chance of breaking through the ranks elsewhere.

