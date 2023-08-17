Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly edging closer towards a move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

That’s according to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, which claims that Hojbjerg is keen to secure a switch to La Liga.

Tottenham have plenty of work to do before the window closes as they face the task of trimming a bloated squad.

Spurs have managed to move on two squad players in Harry Winks and Joe Rodon so far this summer, while they also lost their talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the weekend.

More reinforcements are needed before the transfer window slams shut on September 1 but Tottenham are expected to focus on outgoings for the time being.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid throughout the window.

And it seems his proposed switch to join Diego Simeone’s side is edging closer.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hojbjerg closer to Atletico move

Ekstra Bladet reports that a move to the Spanish capital is ‘getting closer’ for Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old is keen on the move and was named among the substitutes as Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford on Sunday.

As of yet, Spurs and Atletico are yet to agree a fee for the Denmark international. But the Spanish giants will have to lodge a bid worth at least £25 million to land him, the outlet notes.

Hojbjerg has been ever present for Tottenham since making the £15 million switch to North London from Southampton back in 2020.

He was a key man under both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, with the latter labelling his contributions to Tottenham as ‘fantastic’ back in April last year.

“Pierre, no one asked me about him, but I think in every game he is doing a fantastic job, with the ball, without the ball, strong physically,” Conte told Football.London after Spurs thrashed Newcastle 5-1.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

His new manager in Postecoglou seems to be less keen and there are doubts over the midfielder’s suitability to his system.

Of course, Hojbjerg could still remain at Spurs beyond the summer. But if his move to Atletico is edging closer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tottenham bring in another midfielder.