£15m Tottenham player has now split from his agent after failing to leave the club this summer

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has now split from his agent having failed to find a move away from the club this summer.

That’s according to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet who reiterated that Atletico Madrid were closest to signing Hojbjerg.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The report says that the midfielder’s departure was discussed for several months and suggests it was a disappointment for the player that the right move didn’t come.

Of course, Hojbjerg has now reiterated his desire to win a regular spot back in Tottenham’s XI after his agent failed to find a move.

And although Pape Matar Sarr is in good form alongside Yves Bissouma, the Dane must fancy his chances eventually.

Although not in favour under Ange Postecoglou, Hojbjerg has been a stellar performer at the club for some years.

Rodrigo Bentancur would look a shoe in for a midfield spot when fully fit but that still seems a long way off.

Therefore, with Bissouma now looking crucial to this Spurs team, replacing Sarr would seem Hojbjerg’s best opportunity.

Hojbjerg will probably be frustrated that his form away with Denmark did little to change his position at Tottenham on return.

The 28-year-old once again sat on the bench against Sheffield United and was only introduced in the 95th minute.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And ahead of the North London derby there’s nothing to suggest that will change.

It would have been unthinkable just a year ago that £15m Hojbjerg would be left out of such a game.

And therefore fans may understand why Hojbjerg may be open to opportunities away from Tottenham, one that he would have expected his agent to find.

Moreover, according to this report, failure to find a move was deemed unacceptable by the Dane.

Judging by this situation, it is surely one that will be revisited in January.

But for now, Hojbjerg will surely be hoping he can still play a slightly bigger role for Tottenham in the interim.