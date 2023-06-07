£15m star Crystal Palace reportedly wanted in January is 'in the market' this summer - Sky journalist











Crystal Palace were linked with a move to Anthony Elanga in January but it looks like this move is at risk as reports suggest the player could go to Germany.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Manchester United star is attracting interest from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The interest is so great that talks with the club have already taken place.

However, in a boost to Palace, the journalist went on to state that talks are not advanced. Indeed, many other clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

Crystal Palace were reportedly eyeing a potential move for Elanga on deadline day in January. Despite this interest, it was too late for a deal to happen.

Former Crystal Palace target Elanga linked to RB Leipzig

No doubt with many clubs interested in Elanga, this transfer saga is not over. The “electric” star reportedly has a price tag around £10-15million.

Despite RB Leipzig being apparently in pursuit, it may be best if Palace continue to steer clear of Elanga.

The winger is still young at the age of 21 and has potential. However, he has not turned his attacking threat into goals enough whilst playing in the Premier League.

In the division, he is yet to score. He four goals in 55 appearances in all competitions have all come in cup games. Palace need someone prolific this summer.

With the two strikers at Palace scoring seven goals between them, the club needs to find someone who can score at least 10 goals a season. If they can find this type of player, maybe they can start pushing further up the table.

