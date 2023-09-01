£15m Everton player in talks to follow Iwobi out Goodison Park

Everton are losing a couple of players on deadline day and it looks like Neal Maupay could be about to follow Alex Iwobi out the door.

The Toffees signed Beto earlier in the week but their big spend on the striker means funds need to come back into the club.

And with Iwobi set to sign for Fulham, it seems Everton could also be about to let Neal Maupay go, with Brentford apparently in talks to sign the forward.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

According to The Evening Standard’s live blog, Maupay is now in talks with his former club over a loan move.

Maupay has struggled in the main since arriving at Everton for around £15m. He has long been tipped to make a move away from the club and it now seems he could be about to return to his former club.

Brentford have been looking to replace the goals lost by Ivan Toney’s suspension and it seems Maupay could be a short-term fix for Thomas Frank.

Maupay is not expected to be a huge part of Sean Dyche’s plans this season and would no doubt welcome the move back to London.