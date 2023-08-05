£15.5m Arsenal player offered to Inter Milan as well as Balogun

Inter Milan are hoping to do some business with Arsenal this summer for Folarin Balogun, but it seems others are of interest as well.

The Italian giants are keen on signing Balogun, who is set to leave Arsenal this summer despite a stunning season in France last term.

So far, Inter have been put off by a big valuation on Balogun from Arsenal. The Gunners want around £40m for the young striker and so far, the Serie A side don’t fancy it.

And that seems to be the same stance Inter are taking when it comes to defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Inter have been proposed Tomiyasu as they look to bolster the defensive ranks as well.

However, like Balogun, Galetti claims that Inter consider Tomiyasu too expensive and instead, they’re moving on to the likes of Tevoh Chalobah and Atalanta’s Demiral.

Arsenal paid around £18m to sign Tomiyasu and after starting well, he eventually lost his place to Ben White.

The Gunners have also moved to sign Jurrien Timber this summer, putting further pressure on the Japanese star.

Tomiyasu should stay with Arsenal

Inter Milan might well have had Tomiyasu proposed to them but right now, we think he should stay and play his part in North London.

There are plenty of games coming up this season for him to contribute towards and there’s no reason he should be looking to leave.

It’s interesting that he has been put to Inter as a potential signing. But realistically, you’d think Arsenal want to keep hold of the defender for now at least.