£14m striker Spurs wanted this summer has already had his best ever PL season

Tottenham Hotspur fans would have been forgiven for not being best pleased when, at the end of a miserable season, they were being linked with a move for Hwang Hee-chan.

It was the Daily Mirror who claimed in May that Spurs were one of the teams interested in the South Korea international.

It is easy to forget now but Tottenham seemed to be a mess in May. Antonio Conte had left. And there seemed to be no end in sight in their pursuit of his permanent replacement. Everyone associated with the club seemed to be ready for the season to end.

Tottenham summer target Hwang Hee-chan in outstanding form

So being linked with a forward who had scored eight goals in 57 Premier League games would have hardly lifted their mood.

However, five months later, the situation could hardly be anymore different.

Photo by Sam Bagnall – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham, of course, lead the way in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou has galvanised the entire club. And Spurs are perhaps the most exciting team in the division right now.

They would not sign Hwang Hee-chan. But perhaps they should have done.

Hwang has already ensured that this season will be the best of his Premier League career. He has scored six times in the opening 10 games for Gary O’Neil’s side.

In fact, the £14 million star scored a stunning goal at the weekend as Wolves drew 2-2 with Newcastle. Robbie Mustoe told The 2 Robbies podcast that the turn for the goal was ‘Messi-esque’.

That is obviously incredibly high praise. But Hwang has been exceptional so far this season. And that may leave Postecoglou with plenty to ponder ahead of the January window.

If Tottenham remain in title contention by the turn of the year, they are surely going to strengthen in the winter. And up front may be one area which requires attention with the side yet to sign a natural striker since Harry Kane left.

Perhaps Son Heung-min will be looking to put a good word in for his international teammate over the coming weeks.