£140k-a-week Arsenal player now ‘prepared to leave’ – Fabrizio Romano

New reports from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of out of favour Arsenal winger Pepe.

The Arsenal winger has fallen massively out of favour at the club. He was loaned out to Ligue 1 side Nice last season. For a 28 year-old, it is never good to be loaned out as it suggests that club want to get rid of you.

Now, Romano has provided an update on Pepe. He said: “Turkish side Besiktas have now genuine interest in Nicolas Pépé — he’s out of the project at Arsenal and prepared to leave. Negotiations will take place in order to discuss structure of potential deal.”

It is no shock to see the winger surplus to requirements at the club. It is probably best if they allow him to depart this summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pepe set to leave Arsenal

The winger, who is currently on £140k-a-week at Arsenal, showed glimpses of promise but failed to meet the expectations many had of him.

He signed for a reported £72million but could never provide the Gunners with enough goals or assists to become a key player.

Pepe is now 28 years-old and only has a year left on his contract. If Arsenal are not able to sell this summer then he could leave on a free transfer next year.

This would be a massive loss of money, especially when they signed him for so much. With the club spending a lot this summer, they definitely need to recoup some money for him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With negotiations taking place, it is very likely that Pepe will be moving to the Turkish League this summer. This would be a great move for him.

Pepe can still play at a high level trying to battle for a league title and get a lot more game time. Meanwhile, Arsenal would get some hefty wages off the bill.