£13m player who Postecoglou sold admits he really struggled during his time with Tottenham

Davinson Sanchez has now briefly opened up on his time at Tottenham Hotspur when away with Colombia in the last few days.

Sanchez was speaking to the press after Colombia’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador last night and was defending his teammate Luiz Diaz.

The Liverpool forward, who is now very well acquainted with Tottenham after recent fiascos, missed a penalty for Colombia during the game.

And Sanchez was quick to defend the forward and mentioned the tough periods he’s had in his own career.

Speaking to Gol, Sanchez said: “There is no need to hide anything, ‘Lucho’ has been doing very important things in England.

“I suffered a lot when I was at Tottenham, but one way or another it is to take away that pressure that has indirectly been put on him.”

Of course, fans must think Sanchez was briefly referring to losing his place under Ange Postecoglou this season.

And whilst he’s always dipped in and out of the Tottenham XI over the years, Colombia’s Sanchez did have some strong days.

But it quickly became clear that the defender wasn’t key to Ange’s plans.

Sanchez will have learnt a lot from his days at Tottenham

Of course, Sanchez is now enjoying the early days of his fresh start in Turkey after a £13m move to Galatasaray.

The centre-back should prove to be a key figure for the side playing alongside the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Wilfried Zaha.

And although he may have some regrets over his days at Tottenham, Sanchez can now enjoy being a crucial player once again.

It’ll certainly be interesting to hear the former Spurs man open up further about his time at the club if he chooses to do so in the future.

But in the here and now, Tottenham do have a brilliant centre-back partnership forming.

Micky van de Ven is seemingly getting better by the game.

And although he’s also been imperious, Tottenham will now have to sweat over the fitness of Cristian Romero.