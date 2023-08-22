£13m player is now expected to leave his club before deadline day, after claims Tottenham want him

Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to leave his club Fulham before the transfer window closes next week.

That’s according to a report in the MailOnline which confirms that Adarabioyo is still a Tottenham target along with AS Monaco.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The report says that Monaco had a bid for Adarabioyo rejected earlier this summer and now also hold interest in Spurs’ Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is still thought to want another centre-back to arrive at the club before the end of the month.

Micky van de Ven has gone straight into the XI since signing and Postecoglou seemingly wants added competition for the Dutchman and Cristian Romero.

The club have made it clear to both Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier that they are free to leave the club.

The side previously accepted a bid for Sanchez but the Colombian wasn’t keen on a move to Russian side Spartak Moscow.

Eric Dier on the other hand is thought to want to see out the final year of his contract – a stance that may change if opportunities come too hard to come by.

Tottenham target Adarabioyo is expected to leave Fulham before deadline day

It seems clear that one of Ange’s priorities this summer was to address his centre-back department.

His side will of course play very different football than that desired under previous boss Antonio Conte.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And as a result it seems that Postecoglou sees it necessary to have a big reshuffle at the back.

Adarabioyo would seemingly suit Ange’s plans at Tottenham and would be available from Fulham.

Fulham made attempts to offer the Englishman a new contract this summer but no progress could be made.

And as a result the London club are willing to let the former Manchester City player leave.

Adarabioyo is thought to have a price tag of around £13m – a fee that is surely very palatable for Tottenham.