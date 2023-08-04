£13m player has just rejected top club and decided to sign for Tottenham Hotspur – Fabrizio Romano

If there’s one thing Tottenham have been good at this summer it’s beating other teams to transfers.

They beat Inter Milan to the signing of Guglielmo Vicario, they beat Newcastle to the signing of James Maddison and they beat Fulham to the signing of Manor Solomon.

In years gone by, Spurs have lost these kinds of transfer tussles, but, as of late, they’ve done a good job in winning these battles.

Spurs still need more signings this summer, and it looks as though they may well have just beaten another top side to a signing.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have just beaten a top European club to the signing of Alejo Veliz.

The £13m player seemingly had another offer on the table, but the striker has chosen a move to Tottenham.

Say what you will about Tottenham’s transfer strategy and lack of movement this summer, you can’t knock them here.

Spurs have beaten a top side to the signing of a quality South American prospect, no matter which way you look at it, that is a positive.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

Yes, they still need to sign defenders and they need to hurry up on that front, but this summer, more often than not, they have managed to land the players they’ve been targeting.

It’s unknown which other club was in for Veliz, but Romano has stated that the other interest was not from AC Milan.

Regardless, it doesn’t matter now as the Argentine is set to become a new Tottenham player very soon.

It remains to be seen how Veliz will get on at Spurs, but beating a top European club to this signing is certainly a statement of intent from Tottenham.



