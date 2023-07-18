24-year-old West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes is ‘determined’ to fill the void left by Declan Rice this season.

That’s according to The Athletic who add that Moyes doesn’t see the 24-year-old as a direct placement for his previous captain.

Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images

Downes, who signed for a fee of £12 million last summer, made 35 appearances for the Hammers last season and will see Rice’s departure as a big opportunity.

The midfielder had a fairly slow start to life at the club but Moyes explained in May that he is improving: “Flynn has done a good job and he’s progressing well.

“It can take time when you bring in boys from the Championship. We’ve trusted him, we’ve played him in a lot of big games and he’s done a good job.

“Is he a complete replacement for Declan Rice? I’m not sure about that.”

The 24-year-old, who did appear in 21 Premier League games last season, will be very keen to prove his manager wrong.

Downes played in multiple roles for Moyes last season, both at attacking midfield and as the holding anchor, and will hope that his versatility will bode well for him.

Downes has been linked with a move away from West Ham

With the likes of Edson Alvarez and Joao Palhinha both being strongly linked with a move to the club, it’s no surprise to see other clubs interested in signing Downes.

Downes has been linked with a move to Championship side Southampton, which would mean a reunion with his former boss Russell Martin.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Southampton are yet to approach West Ham and it would seem that Downes has his mind set on progressing at his current side.

All considered, it doesn’t seem the best time for West Ham to cash in on the midfielder even if he’s not seen in the Declan Rice mould.

Downes impressed in West Ham’s run to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and is now an important squad member.

The 24-year-old is currently on West Ham’s pre-season tour of Australia and started in their 6-2 win over Perth Glory on Saturday.

West Ham’s next friendly is against Tottenham on Tuesday and Downes will have another chance to change Moyes’ mind.