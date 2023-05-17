£12m Arsenal player suggests he isn't planning on staying at the club forever











Jorginho has admitted that he is planning to return to Serie A in the future, just a few months after joining Arsenal.

The Gunners moved to bring in Jorginho from Chelsea for a fee worth £12 million back in January.

He’s proven to be an astute piece of business so far as he’s stepped up while Thomas Partey’s form has dropped off.

But Arsenal are looking at midfield targets ahead of the summer, with West Ham’s Declan Rice and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo both heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Jorginho was mainly viewed as a stop-gap signing and it appears that he is planning to return to Italy.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jorginho on Serie A return

Responding to a fan on The Residency who asked whether he is planning to play for an Italian club once again, Jorginho admitted his desire to return to Serie A.

He said: “Hello… yes that’s in my plans.”

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to Arsenal fans as Jorginho was widely expected to return to Italy once his contract ended at Chelsea.

But he made the switch to north London just six months before his deal was set to expire.

Jorginho has put in some brilliant performances of late, particularly in the wins over Newcastle and Chelsea.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s proven to be a reliable option for Arteta in the early stages of his Arsenal career. But the Gunners are likely to bring in some fresh faces over the summer.

The Italian midfielder has been playing in England for nearly five years after he joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018.

It would be a surprise if he left Arsenal in the summer, but it seems that he does plan on playing in Italy once again.

