127 passes, 97.6 percent accuracy: 22-year-old Arsenal talent made ‘such a difference’ v Forest

Arsenal are up and running in the Premier League, having beaten Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their opener.

The Gunners were two goals up by the 35-minute mark at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of two great goals.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 26th minute as Gabriel Martinelli masterfully set up Eddie Nketiah to score.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian backheeled the ball for his teammate, who got into space and fired home through a defender’s legs.

Bukayo Saka then doubled Arsenal’s lead a few minutes later with an outstanding early goal of the season contender.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball on the right, cut inside and unleashed a ferocious curling effort into the top corner.

Forest pulled one back late on, Taiwo Awoniyi finishing off Anthony Elanga’s square pass across the face of goal.

However, Arsenal held on to secure all three points against a tricky opponent who beat them in their last encounter.

While Saka, Nketiah and Martinelli got the spotlight, the Gunners defence deserves some credit too.

William Saliba made his first Premier League start for Arsenal since mid-March, and delivered a solid performance.

As per Whoscored, he got 130 touches of the ball and made 127 passes, including one key pass, the Saka assist.

Overall, Saliba’s passes had an impressive 97.6 percent accuracy.

Saliba also delivered three long balls, all of them accurate, and made one clearance in the game.

The Evening Standard noted how the Frenchman had ‘a couple of rusty moments early on.’

However, they also acknowledged his ‘recovery pace makes such a difference to Arsenal’s assuredness at the back.’

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal missed Saliba terribly last season. Indeed, it was one of the key factors in their failed title challenge.

It’s good to see him back, as he clearly makes the difference in the Gunners back line.

And obviously he’ll get more up to speed – and even better – as he shakes off the cobwebs.