104 touches, 94.1% pass accuracy: Arteta struck gold with £32m Arsenal ace who shone v Blades

Arsenal went up to second in the Premier League table following a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah bagged himself a hat-trick before Gunners teammate Fabio Vieira converted a penalty and Takehiro Tomiyasu poked home a late fifth.

Tomiyasu started for Arsenal in the Champions League in midweek, but Mikel Arteta opted to bring Oleksandr Zinchenko in against the Blades.

It was one of those decisions that could’ve gone either way. Tomiyasu certainly had score to start on merit, not to mention he was good on the offense against Seville.

At the same time, Zinchenko helps Arsenal flow better as a team and, against the Blades, the Gunners certainly would’ve dominated possession.

That proved to be the case, with Arsenal boasting 68 percent possession throughout the game. And they definitely made the most of it.

Zinchenko delivered an impressive display, helping the Gunners run riot against the Premier League relegation battlers.

As per Charles Watts on Goal.com, he “looked like a No.10 at times he was playing so far forward. Got into some threatening positions and moved the ball well.”

Zinchenko also clocked up some impressive stats, as per Whoscored. For instance, he took 102 touches of the ball and made 84 passes with an accuracy of 94.1 percent.

The £32million man also had one effort, made one key pass and registered two tackles and an interception on the day.

Zinchenko has proven a very smart acquisition for Arsenal, and he’ll no doubt play a significant part as the Gunners pursue glory this season.