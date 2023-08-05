Celtic are up and running in their defence of the Scottish Premiership title under new boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Hoops ran out 4-2 winners over Ross County at Parkhead, quickly racing into a two-goal lead.

David Turnbull opened the scoring from the spot on 17 minutes after Josh Sims tripped Greg Taylor.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

The 24-year-old also played a key part in Celtic’s second goal, his header sending Liel Abada racing down the right.

He then crossed for the impressive Kyogo Furuhashi to slam home not long before the half-hour mark.

Turnbull went on to make it three just before the break, half-volleying from Matt O’Riley’s cross at the back post.

County went on to pull one back in the 60th minute through Jordan White’s looped header on the hour mark.

However, Celtic struck again on 73 minutes, Fuhurashi’s superb flick setting up up O’Riley for the fourth.

County grabbed a second late on through James Brown, but it was too little too late against the reigning champions.

‘Outstanding work’

Plenty of Celtic players impressed on the day, with the young O’Riley one of the best performers.

Whoscored gave him the highest rating in the game, deeming him the man of the match against the Staggies.

As well as a goal and an assist, he notched up some impressive stats on the day.

O’Riley registered four shots, of which three were on target, and made three key passes in the game.

He also took 103 touches of the ball and made 78 passes, two tackles, three clearances and one interception.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Glasgow Live gave O’Riley an 8 out of 10 rating for his efforts at Parkhead, and hailed his efforts.

‘Quiet to begin but some outstanding work in tight areas saw him put the ball on a plate for David Turnbull for Celtic’s third,’ they wrote.

‘Superb finish for the fourth. Quickly becoming one of the Hoops’ best players on a weekly basis.’

It was a great start for Celtic and O’Riley also gave a great account of himself. It’ll be exciting to see how he develops over the coming months.