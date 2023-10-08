102 touches, 12 clearances: Spurs player had ‘perhaps his best performance’ v Luton

Tottenham Hotspur climbed to the top of the Premier League table thanks to their win in Saturday’s early kickoff.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs had a tricky game on their hands away at Luton Town, the archetypal ‘slip-up’ type of fixture.

Tottenham plugged away to no avail in the first half, while the hosts had the ball in the back of the net, though it was correctly ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Then, in first-half injury time, Spurs found themselves a man down after Yves Bissouma got a second yellow for a blatant dive.

However, Tottenham prevailed as Micky van de Ven opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with his first club goal since his summer move.

The Dutch defender poked home after fellow summer signing James Maddison cut the ball back from a short corner.

Van de Ven impressed at the back too, alongside Cristian Romero, who is back to his best after a frustrating campaign last time out.

Football.london’s Alasdair Gold awarded the Argentine a 10/10 rating for his efforts on the day.

“Perhaps his best performance in a Tottenham shirt,” he wrote on football.london.

“Made a couple of good early interceptions in the Spurs box to stop Luton scoring against the early tide and then continued to dominate the backline, leaving Vicario with little to do.

“Made a late block that he and the Spurs players celebrated like a goal.”

Romero also clocked up some impressive stats, as per Whoscored. For instance, he touched the ball 102 times and made a staggering 12 clearances.

He also won five aerial challenges, made three tackles and three interceptions, and delivered one key pass from his 76 passes – the most in the game.

Romero has always impressed since joining Tottenham, but you could tell his frustration sometimes got the better of him last season.

Now, with much better – and much-improved – players around him, we’re finally seeing the very best from the World Cup winner. Long may it continue.