Liverpool are leaving it late in terms of their transfer business.

They’ve signed three new players so far this summer, but with just over a week to go in the window, more is needed.

Indeed, the Reds may have replaced Fabinho with Wataru Endo, but they still haven’t replaced Jordan Henderson, and another all-action midfielder is needed.

One player who has been strongly linked in recent months is Ryan Gravenberch, but, throughout the summer, we’ve been hearing that the £25m man is not for sale.

However, Liverpool still have half an eye on his situation, and according to James Pearce, speaking on the Walk On Podcast, if he does come onto the market in the final week of the window, Liverpool will 100 per cent be in the conversation.

Liverpool will be in for Gravenberch

Pearce shared what he knows about the Bayern Munich ace.

“I still think Ryan Gravenberch’s situation is one to keep a close eye on. We’ve spoken about him a lot over the past months. They spoke to his father in April time because he hadn’t been getting many chances with Bayern a year after moving from Ajax. He would tick a lot of boxes for Klopp. The issue has been all summer Bayern have said he isn’t for sale. If Bayern’s stance changes and they make it clear they’re open to offers, then 100% Liverpool will be a part of that conversation. However, they’re not the only ones, I know Manchester United are keen as well, so definitely one to keep an eye on,” Pearce said.

Will they sell?

Liverpool clearly want Gravenberch, but the question is, will Bayern Munich sell up?

The Dutchman still isn’t getting much of a game in Bavaria, but, at the same time, he’s only been there for a year and he’s still a very young player who has plenty of room to improve.

Bayern may not be keen to give up on Gravenberch at this point, and there’s really no reason for them to change that stance unless the Dutchman starts actively pushing for a move.

It would be a shock if Gravenberch did end up at Liverpool at this point.