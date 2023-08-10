Liverpool fans and Chelsea fans, how are you feeling right now?

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga is intensifying with each passing hour, and the Reds and the Blues are still very much in the race.

Now, over the past hour or so, there have been reports suggesting Chelsea are now ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Ecuadorian.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Sky Sports reported that Liverpool are expecting Caicedo to make the move to Stamford Bridge ahead of Anfield.

At the same time, the Reds remain in talks with Brighton over the midfielder. He’s too good a player for Liverpool to not try for.

The report added that Caicedo is currently in London awaiting further developments on his future.

‘The location is instructive,’ said the report.

‘Given Caicedo has been sold on the switch to Chelsea, who are now expected to intensify their efforts to sign him.’

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to Twitter to corroborate the Sky report regarding Caicedo’s current location.

He said Brighton are currently “waiting for Liverpool to send their official bid. If not tonight, it has to be Friday”.

Romano stressed that Liverpool will “100%” submit a bid.

Then it will be also up to Chelsea, with the highest bidder getting the Seagulls green light.

Our view

It looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer to finally see where Liverpool and Chelsea stand with regards to Caicedo.

Perhaps by the weekend, maybe even by Friday evening, there will be a breakthrough one way or the other.

The way the reports have been written, it suggests that just one side will get the Brighton go-ahead.

We know that Caicedo is eager to make a move, so it’ll be interesting to see what decision he makes if both sides are evenly matched.

It’s good to hear that Liverpool will definitely – according to Romano – make a bid. They’re certainly pushing Chelsea all the way for Caicedo’s services.