’10/10′: Liverpool star contributes to 3 goals in international masterclass

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott delivered a masterclass on England Under-21 duty on Thursday night.

The Reds attacker scored twice and assisted a third as the Young Lions thrashed Serbia 9-1 in European qualifying.

Elliott continues to make waves in the Liverpool senior team, with nine Reds outings to his name this season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Anfield gem will now hope to kick on after playing arguably the best game of his career so far.

England’s U21s actually conceded first – on 27 minutes – and trailed into the latter stages of the first half.

However, Jaden Philogene struck back in the 38th minute, and from then on, the floodgates well and truly opened.

The Hull City ace ended the game with a brace, as did Elliott and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

Liam Delap, Nathan Rowe and Luka Subotic’s own goal added gloss to the scoreline for Lee Carsley’s charges.

Liverpool’s Elliott got his first in first-half injury time, firing into the top corner of the opposition net from range.

His next G/A contribution was a cross for Jonathan Rowe’s 89th-minute header, before the Liverpool ace wrapped up the score in the 91st minute with a calm finish.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sofascore gave Elliott a perfect 10 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the night.

He took 94 touches of the ball, registered five key passes, delivered four accurate long balls and three accurate crosses.

A perfect performance from the Liverpool ace. It’ll be exciting to see him continue to develop as a player and get even better.