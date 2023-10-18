1 goal, 1 assist, 6 key passes: Liverpool star shines in 9/10 display for his country

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai is going from strength to strength for both club and country.

The Hungary international has been sensational for the Reds since his £60million summer move.

At Liverpool, Szoboszlai has gone from an exciting prospect to a potential Steven Gerrard heir.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Szoboszlai is already off the mark for the Anfield side, having registered two goals from 11 outings.

More importantly, the 22-year-old has improved Liverpool as a whole.

As per Liverpool.com, “he seems to have everything attached to his profile from physicality to technique to industry to creativity to everything in between”.

Star player

On Tuesday night, Szoboszlai also delivered a masterclass for Hungary in their 2-2 draw with Lithuania.

The Liverpool star registered one goal and one assist for his country.

Not only that, but Szoboszlai racked up some impressive stats overall.

As per Sofascore, the Reds attacking talent registered three shots on target, made six key passes, completed 60 passes out of 69, and got 104 touches of the ball.

Szoboszlai also weighed in with four accurate crosses and two accurate long balls, and won seven ground duels.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Liverpool star also contributed defensively, with one tackle and one clearance. His efforts led Sofascore to give him a 9 out of 10 rating.

This sort of display is what we’ve come to expect from Szoboszlai. He’s a world-class talent and the Reds have struck gold by signing him.