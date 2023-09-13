£65m Arsenal player impressed off the bench with a sensational cameo

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz enjoyed a brilliant substitute appearance for Germany in the side’s much needed 2-1 win against France last night.

Havertz provided a brilliant pass for Leroy Sane to score Germany’s second goal and made a real impact in his cameo.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Via Sofascore, Havertz touched the ball 17 times and produced an 80% pass completion rate in his 26 minutes on the pitch.

And with all the doom and gloom around Germany’s Havertz at Arsenal lately, fans will be pleased to see him having success.

Although he’s struggled at times, Havertz has received a lot more criticism than he’s deserved in his Arsenal career thus far.

Moreover, with a tough trip to Everton on the horizon for Arsenal on Sunday, fans will be pleased to see the £65m signing back in form.

Havertz has of course been playing in the role vacated by Granit Xhaka on the left side of midfield at Arsenal.

However, he played all of his minutes as a striker for Germany over the break.



And with arguably Havertz’s best performance coming in the Community Shield as a striker for Arsenal, fans may wonder if a switch is needed.

Arsenal’s Havertz was excellent as a sub for Germany last night

Of course, Mikel Arteta will trust his plan.

He brought the 24-year-old to Arsenal with deliberate ideas and he’s unlikely to waiver so early on.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Havertz’s showing for Germany last night did however come at the expense of another Arsenal teammate.

William Saliba had something of a torrid night at the back for France and wasn’t helped by Havertz’s cameo.

Saliba will probably be relieved that the German will once again be on his side of the pitch come Sunday.

And although Saliba had a tough night, plenty of Arsenal players have enjoyed an excellent break.

Both Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard were on top form for their countries last night.