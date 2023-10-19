‘0% chance’: Chris Sutton says 29-year-old Liverpool player definitely won’t start vs Everton

Liverpool face Everton this weekend after the international break, and, as has become tradition at these times of year, they come into this game with some fitness problems.

As ever, their South American players may not be up to scratch heading into this game after enduring a gruelling schedule as of late, while Andy Robertson has a shoulder injury.

The full-back picked up an injury for Scotland on international duty, and, sadly, it sounds as though he could be out for this weekend’s game.

Speaking on Fantasy 606, Chris Sutton has been discussing Robertson’s injury in regards to FPL selection heading into this weekend, and the pundit reckons there’s no chance the defender will start against Everton on Saturday.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

No chance Robertson starts

Sutton gave his verdict on the 29-year-old and his injury.

“Andy Robertson, the reason for his injury, a shoulder injury. Klopp said that he has hurt his shoulder, it was quite obvious, no return date at the moment and he’s being assessed, Chris hit me with a percentage,” The host said.

“He’s got 0% chance of playing this weekend,” Sutton said.

“I know about shoulders and I’m saying he has a 25% chance of playing,” The host replied.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Shame

If Jurgen Klopp was annoyed about the scheduling of international breaks before, he’ll be raging now.

Robertson is one of Liverpool’s most important players, and in a derby game like this, his mentality, experience and ability is invaluable.

Luckily, Kostas Tsimikas is a more than capable alternative option, but this incident, once again, shows what Jurgen Klopp is talking about when he says that scheduling is becoming a bit of a problem at the top-level of the Premier League in terms of fixture congestion and internationals.

Robertson will likely miss this game, and that could have a huge impact on the result in the Merseyside derby.